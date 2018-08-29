Tottenham agree new deals for Eyoma, Amos and Skipp

Tottenham Hotspur confirm they have agreed new deals for young right-back Timothy Eyoma, defensive-midfielder Luke Amos and anchorman Oliver Skipp. The trio have signed contract extensions which will keep them at White Hart Lane until 2021 and will surely hope to work their way up from the youth ranks to the first-team in the next three years.
Eyoma, an England u18 international, has risen through the youth ranks to the fringes of the first-team, making 22 appearances for the reserves. The right-back has stiff competition in the senior squad with Kieran Trippier and Serge Aurier ahead of him in the pecking order, so it may be some time before he’s given a shot by Mauricio Pochettino.
Amos is also an England u18 international and has found himself also on the fringes of the Spurs first-team, having made 50 appearances for the reserves. The 21-year-old has spent time on loan at Stevenage and Southend United and will hope he can finally get a shot with the seniors.
Skipp currently plays for Tottenham u23s and has made 20 appearances for the reserve side. He featured heavily at u18-level, racking up 29 appearances and played in 10 games for the u19s. He’s yet to turn out for the senior side but is still only 17 years of age and has time to continue his development. The contract extension clearly highlights Tottenham have faith in him.
