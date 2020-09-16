Tottenham agree loan deal for Gareth Bale

Tottenham have apparently agreed on a loan deal for Gareth Bale.

The 31-year-old has fallen out of favour at Real Madrid and he has been heavily linked with a move back to the Premier League. It seems that Spurs are closing in on his signing this summer.





According to Daily Record, the London club have secured an agreement with Real Madrid for the player.

Bale needs a move in order to resurrect his career and a return to his former club could do wonders to his confidence. He is adored at Tottenham and it could help him regain his form and sharpness.

Also, the 85-cap Welsh international is likely to play every week at Spurs and that will certainly help.

Jose Mourinho needs to add goals, pace and flair to his side and Bale would be a tremendous upgrade on the likes of Erik Lamela.

It will be interesting to see if Spurs can get the deal over the line in the coming weeks now.

Bale is a world-class player on his day and he is a match-winner. If he can get back to his best, he could take the Tottenham attack to a whole new level this year.

Here is how the Spurs fans have reacted to the news.

COME ON LEVY , GET THIS DONE . — Hawzie of Spurs (@Hawzie3) September 15, 2020

so unreal! — supportingspurs (@consumerprotec) September 15, 2020

Watch White Heart Lane fill up with people, sponsorship and revenue if this actually happens. It may be the best business decision made by @SpursOfficial ever 🙏🏻🤑 — KDMul (@KDMul) September 15, 2020

I’m crying ❤️❤️❤️ Spurs — Ridwan (@Ridwan26887900) September 15, 2020