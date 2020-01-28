Tottenham agree deal to sign Steven Bergwijn

Tottenham have agreed a deal to sign the PSV winger Steven Bergwijn this month.
According to Sky Sports, the player was left out of PSV training so that he could finalise the move.
Last night De Telegraaf also reported something similar. The Dutch outlet claimed that a fee of around €30m has been agreed in principle for the winger.
It will be interesting to see how Bergwijn performs in the Premier League.
The Dutch international is a superb player and he will improve Tottenham going forward. He will add goals, flair and pace to the side. Bergwijn has a very good final pass as well.
Mourinho needs to improve his side’s attacking options in the absence of Harry Kane and Bergwijn is certainly a positive addition.
The 22-year-old can play on either flank and he has five goals and ten assists to his name this season. His versatility will be a massive bonus for Mourinho.
The Londoners need to bring in a quality striker now. They have been linked with the likes of Willian Jose and Piatek.
It will be interesting to see who they end up with this month.
Here is how the Spurs fans have reacted to the Bergwijn news on Twitter.
