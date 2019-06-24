Blog Columns Site News Tottenham agree deal to sign Jack Clarke

Tottenham have agreed on a deal to sign Jack Clarke from Leeds this summer.

According to The Sun, the Londoners will pay around £8.5million plus add ons for the highly talented winger.

If the report is true, it would be quite a bargain for Spurs. Clarke is highly talented and he has a big future ahead of him.

Pochettino is the ideal manager to unlock his tremendous potential.

Clarke is set to become Spurs’ first signing in 18 months. The Londoners did not sign a single player last year.

The fans will be delighted to see them sign a player of Clarke’s calibre for a nominal price.

It will be interesting to whether Clarke is able to make an impact for Tottenham next season. He is only 18 years old and he is unlikely to start for Pochettino next season.

However, he would be well suited to a substitute role. Clarke can change games with his pace and flair when coming off the bench.

The Londoners needed a quality winger in the side and Clarke should prove to be a solid long term investment for them.

Here is how some of the Tottenham fans have reacted to the reports of an agreement for the Leeds winger.

