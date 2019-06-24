Tottenham agree deal to sign Jack Clarke

Tottenham have agreed on a deal to sign Jack Clarke from Leeds this summer.
According to The Sun, the Londoners will pay around £8.5million plus add ons for the highly talented winger.
If the report is true, it would be quite a bargain for Spurs. Clarke is highly talented and he has a big future ahead of him.
Pochettino is the ideal manager to unlock his tremendous potential.
Clarke is set to become Spurs’ first signing in 18 months. The Londoners did not sign a single player last year.
The fans will be delighted to see them sign a player of Clarke’s calibre for a nominal price.
It will be interesting to whether Clarke is able to make an impact for Tottenham next season. He is only 18 years old and he is unlikely to start for Pochettino next season.
However, he would be well suited to a substitute role. Clarke can change games with his pace and flair when coming off the bench.
The Londoners needed a quality winger in the side and Clarke should prove to be a solid long term investment for them.
Here is how some of the Tottenham fans have reacted to the reports of an agreement for the Leeds winger.
Good piece of business. Pace, Size, and Guile. And he’s English and only 18.
— Aaron Pitters (@aaronpitters) June 23, 2019
Definitely one for the future, probably one of the best young English wingers I’ve seen for quite a while. Very balanced in his abilities. I think given a couple of seasons of regular football he would be in the first team for Spurs. The fee must have loads of add ons I guess.
— mark booth (@MarklufcMark) June 23, 2019
Tidy bit of business for the future. Hopefully we’ll be getting something for right now soon enough.
— Rob – COYS! (@FerdaLeafs) June 23, 2019
Not bad business potentially. Now @SpursOfficial #AnnounceNdombele
— 🄱🄰🅂🄷 (@bashy_1986) June 24, 2019
What I’ve heard is that he is gunna sign and be loaned back to Leeds for next season. Extremely good potential and with our training facilities and youth coaches, he is an exciting prospect
— Tom Coles (@TomColes17) June 24, 2019
If that’s true that’s ridiculously cheap I’ve seen him once or twice he’s pacey and has severe potential
— Lionel Curie (@currybags) June 23, 2019