Tottenham agree deal to sign Giovani Lo Celso

Tottenham have reached an agreement with Real Betis for the transfer of Giovani Lo Celso.
As per the Brazilian outlet Lance, the Londoners have finally agreed to pay up for the La Liga ace and they will part with a sum of €52m (£48m) plus €8m in add ons.
Lo Celso has been linked with a move to Spurs all summer and Pochettino will be delighted to get the deal over the line.
Spurs need that extra bit of creativity in midfield. Also, Lo Celso can score goals as well. The 23-year-old managed to score 16 last season.
The likes of Eriksen, Lamela and Moura are lacking in goals and Lo Celso could make up for that.
It will be interesting to see if the transfer is announced soon. Apparently, Pochettino has pushed through the move for the Argentine playmaker.
Initially, Spurs were reluctant to pay big money for the player. But the Spurs boss requested the transfer this summer.
It will be interesting to see how Lo Celso adapts to English football if the deal goes through. He has the technical attributes to succeed in England and if all goes well, Spurs could have a gem on their hands.