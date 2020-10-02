Tottenham agree deal to sign Carlos Vinicius

Tottenham have agreed on a deal to sign Carlos Vinicius from Benfica.

The Portuguese club have confirmed that the striker will join the Premier League side on a loan deal which will cost £2.73m and the Londoners have an option to make the move permanent for a fee of around £38m.





Vinicius to Tottenham is also official. €3m loan, €45m buy option, medicals today, contract until June 2025. Here we go confirmed. ⚪️ #THFC #Spurs pic.twitter.com/m5b1xAV7sh — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 2, 2020

Vinicius managed to score 24 goals last season and he should prove to be a useful option for Mourinho this season. The Spurs boss needed to bring in another goalscorer and the Brazilian will now share the goalscoring burden alongside Kane and Son.

It remains to be seen whether the Benfica striker can adapt to the Premier League quickly now.

Tottenham have been outstanding in the transfer window this summer and they have strengthened in every department so far.

It will be interesting to see if they can sign a centre back before the window closes.

Tottenham need a long-term replacement for Jan Vertonghen and they have been linked with the likes of Milan Skriniar recently.

Some Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the signing of Carlos Vinicius and here is what they had to say.

