Tottenham agree deal for Onomah to join Sheffield Wednesday on loan

31 August, 2018 English Championship, English Premier League, Sheffield Wednesday, Transfer News & Rumours


Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed Josh Onomah has joined Sheffield Wednesday on loan. The 21-year-old has struggled for playing time under manager Mauricio Pochettino and has opted for another loan move away from White Hart Lane as a result.

Onomah, whose deal with Spurs still has three years to run, will hope to impress for The Owls to give Pochettino a selection headache, or at least put himself in the shop window. The attacking-midfielder has the likes of Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen for competition in the first-team and has yet to convince his manager that he deserves a run in the side.

He’s risen through the youth ranks to the Spurs senior squad, making 32 appearances, but has only made seven starts in all competitions. Onomah featured heavily for the u23s, racking up nearly three times as many minutes for the reserves than the first-team, so it wasn’t a surprise to see him being loaned out.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan with Aston Villa, making 37 appearances and scoring four goals, and now he’ll look to hit some form in the second tier. Onomah has yet to start a Premier League game, but he should fared better a division below.

