Tottenham agree deal for Edwards to join Excelsior on loan

Tottenham have confirmed Marcus Edwards has joined Dutch Eredivisie side Excelsior Rotterdam on loan. The 19-year-old has struggled for playing time under Mauricio Pochettino and has opted to make the temporary move away from White Hart Lane in a bid to get first-team football at a competitive level.
Edwards has risen through the youth ranks to the fringes of the Tottenham first-team, making one appearance at senior level. He’s racked up 28 appearances for the u23s and needs regular playing time rather than playing in the reserve team.
The young right-winger spent half of last season out on loan with Norwich City, but he only made one appearance for the Canaries. As for his new club, Excelsior are ninth in the Eredivisie with four points from three games this season, having scored just three goals for their troubles.
Edwards doesn’t have the most attacking side to learn his trade in, but it’s still early days into the season. If he can impress in the Netherlands, he may give Pochettino a selection headache next summer or put himself in the shop window. It could be an important season for the England u20 international.
Stats from Transfermarkt.