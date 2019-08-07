Tottenham agree £25M deal to sign Ryan Sessegnon

Tottenham have secured an agreement to sign Ryan Sessegnon from Fulham.
According to The Independent, the deal will be announced tomorrow.
Daniel Levy was unwilling to match Fulham’s asking price initially, but the two clubs have now struck a deal.
Spurs will pay £25m for the versatile winger and academy product Josh Onomah will also move in the opposite direction.
Sessegnon can play as a left back as well and he should prove to be a quality addition to Pochettino’s squad.
The 19-year-old is a prodigious talent and Pochettino could develop him into a star.
It will be interesting to see if Spurs manage to hold on to their key players now.
They are expected to sign Giovani Lo Celso from Real Betis as well. If they keep the likes of Rose, Alderweireld and Eriksen, they will be serious contenders for the title next season.
Pochettino needed the backing this summer and Levy seems to have finally delivered. The fans will be delighted with the club’s business so far.
Tottenham needed to improve their midfield significantly in order to bridge the gap with Liverpool and Manchester City. The signings of Lo Celso, Sessegnon and Ndombele will certainly help them do that.