Tottenham ace Kieran Trippier comments on his poor form

Tottenham defender Kieran Trippier has admitted that his form should have been better this season.
The England international had a good World Cup last summer but he has been below par for his club so far.
Trippier’s errors have cost Tottenham some vital points this season and the player knows that he has to do better.
Speaking to The Telegraph, Trippier admitted: “I could have done a lot better this season. I’ve picked up a lot of injuries and there’s been games when I’ve looked back and watched, and thought ‘I could have done this better’, ‘I could have done that better’. It’s all about learning, but I admit I could have done a lot better. I am here now and I need to try to impress to try and start for England and try and do the best I can with every opportunity I get between now and the end of the season.”
The defender has had his fair share of criticism from the Tottenham fans this season and it will be interesting to see if he can finish the season strongly and guide his side to a top four finish.
The fans will be delighted to see Trippier’s honesty about his poor form. They will be hoping for some improvement in the coming weeks.
Trippier can be a very good full back on his day and Pochettino could certainly use a rejuvenated defender like him for the tough run of games coming his way.
The Spurs ace is very good going forward and if he can regain his confidence at the back, he could be a key player for the side in the remaining games of the season.