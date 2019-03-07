Tottenham ace comments on Pochettino’s touchline ban

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has been handed a two-match touchline ban for confronting Mike Dean after the Burnley game.
The Argentine wasn’t happy with some of the referee’s decisions and his aggression seems to have cost him dearly.
Apart from the ban, Pochettino has been ordered to pay a £10,000 fine.
Tottenham star Toby Alderweireld has now had his say on the matter.
Speaking to The Telegraph, the Belgian defender revealed that Pochettino will be missed during the next two matches but the team is mature enough to cope without his presence on the touchline.
Alderweireld adds that Pochettino will do his best to prepare the team before the game and then the players will have to step up and deliver in the game.
The Tottenham defender said: “I think we have a clear idea of how we want to play and he will show us before the game what we need to do. I think the group is mature enough to play the way he wants to and the technical staff is big enough to cope with it. Of course, he will be missed, but I think it’s up to us to step up and deliver the performance he wants.”
Despite the ban, the Tottenham manager will be allowed to enter the dressing room during half time. He will also have the luxury of communicating with his coaching staff from the stands.
The fans will love Alderweireld’s thoughts on the matter. They will be delighted to see that the players are mature enough to deal with this situation and they are focused on getting the results.