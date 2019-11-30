Tottenham ace Christian Eriksen’s agent met with Inter Milan

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen’s agent has met with Serie A giants Inter Milan.
According to reports from Italy (translated by Sportwitness), the Danish playmaker’s representative met with Inter about a month ago but nothing has come of it so far.
Apparently, Eriksen has a preference for Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. Therefore, Inter Milan have not held further talks with the player’s agent.
It will be interesting to see where the midfielder ends up come the end of the season.
He will be a free agent and he hasn’t agreed to sign an extension with Tottenham yet.
Having said that, Jose Mourinho has now taken over from Mauricio Pochettino and he might be able to convince the player to continue at Spurs.
Mourinho is a proven winner and his charisma might just convince Eriksen to stay beyond this season.
The Danish star is a world class player on his day and losing him would be a quite a blow for Spurs, especially on a free transfer.
The 27-year-old is entering the prime years of his career and he will want to win trophies now. If Mourinho can convince him that Spurs is the right place for him to reach his goals, it would be quite an achievement.