Tottenham 2020/21 Home, Away and Third Kits

Nike have added a modern touch to the Tottenham kits for the 2020/21 season while holding on to the traditional colour scheme of blue and white from over the years. The new design is bold but it has a very distinct Spurs feel.

Tottenham 2020 Home Kit

The home shirt features the usual white base with yellow and navy trim.





A patterned print exists on the front and back of the shirt. Meanwhile, the sleeves are half blue and half white.

The collar is navy blue in colour with a yellow stripe.

The Nike swoosh and the club crest are done in blue and the sponsor logo is red.

The blue shorts with white logos complete the home kit.

Tottenham 2020 Away Kit

The away shirt features a unique shade of green and the logos are done with neon yellow and lava glow.

The lava glow is present in the side panels and the collar as well. The collar is black with the lava glow stripe.

The black shorts with neon yellow and lava glow logos complete the away kit for Tottenham this season.

Tottenham 2020 Third Kit

The third kit for the 2020/21 season is yellow and it derives its inspiration from the Nike Air Max.

The shirt features a gradient from tour yellow to university gold and the logos are completed in dark blue.

The socks and the shorts are university gold in colour and the socks have the same gradient as that of the shirt.

