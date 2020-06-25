Top 5 young Championship players who are on their way to the top

I have picked out my top 5 favourite young players from the Championship and these 5 are players who I think will have a career at the very top of football. Have a look at them and let me know your thoughts.

1. Jude Bellingham





The stand out player on this list is Birmingham City wonderkid Jude Bellingham. Making is first team debut at 16 he has gone on to be a stand out player in midfield surprising many at his fast development. so far this season he has hit with goals in 34 league games. At the time of writing there are multiple reports of an impending move to Borussia Dortmund which does show that he is very highly rated and could follow in the footsteps of Jadon Sancho with a young English player moving to Germany to further their playing career. Birmingham fans how would you cope with losing Bellingham?

2. Karlan Grant

Karlan Grant is only still 22 years of age and is Huddersfield’s top scorer this season on 16 goals. Having started out his career at Charlton he scored 21 goals in 98 games for them in between loan spells with Cambridge United and Crawley Town. It wasn’t until January 2019 he jumped from league one to the Premier league with Huddersfield and he adapted brilliantly scoring 4 in 13 but couldn’t save them from relegation. This season he has come on massively to be a key player for them and feel it won’t be long before a premier league club takes a punt on him.

3. Jayden Bogle

After breaking into the first team last season under Frank Lampard he had a fantastic season playing in 40 league games as Derby made the playoff final where they were defeated against Aston Villa. This season he has played on 29 league matches scoring one and assisting 5 times for his teammates. He is one of the most exciting young fullbacks in the league. Back in January he was linked with a move to the premier league as Brighton and Crystal Palace were after him. If Derby don’t go up this season expect a Premier League team to put an offer in for him.

4. Eberechi Eze

This has been the season where Eze has announced himself scoring 12 goals and assisting 8 times. In 2017 he joined Wycombe Wanderers on loan scoring 5 goals in 20 matches, In January he went back to QPR and went straight into their starting line up. Last season was his first full season hitting 4 goals but it wasn’t until 2019/20 he really showed how good he is with his performances. Considering that he is only 21 it won’t be long before a Premier League team signs him up because he has that potential to be a great Premier League player as he has similarities to Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha so he could be a ready made replacement for him there

5. Keane Lewis-Potter

Already showing great potential in a struggling Hull side this season. Much was expected of him after Hull fans dubbed him the ‘next Jarrod Bowen’. At 19 he has really stepped up after Hull selling Bowen and Kamil Grosicki to West Ham and West Brom in January. Next season could be where he really hits form if he is a regular in the starting line up. With Hull without a win since New Years Day and relegation a real possibility can they keep hold of him – or will that be forced to sell? Hull fans would like to see Lewis-Potter step up next season or can you see him moving on?

Based on my pick for the top 5 championship players I believe are on their way to the top which one do you think has the most potential?