Top 5 signings that have impressed so far

The transfer window saw some very big signings arrive in the Premier League. Whilst some have yet to settle in England, let’s take a look at those who have hit the ground running.

James Rodriguez

There is no doubt that the signing of the Columbian superstar from Real Madrid was a huge coup for Everton. The 29-year-old had fallen out of favour at Real Madrid so he decided to link up with Ancelotti for the third time in his career. The signing was met with both excitement and scepticism by the footballing world. His talent was obvious but could he make it in the Premier League?





Well, James Rodriguez has answered that one quite clearly. The midfielder has experienced an incredible start at Everton, scoring 3 and assisting 4 in 7 games. His influence spreads further than just some goals, as he has propelled Everton to their best start in years.

Definitely one of the best signings of the summer and a brilliant addition to the Premier league.

Ollie Watkins

Ollie Watkins had established himself as one of the most exciting young players in England, whilst at Brentford. And it was his incredible form with the Bees, after signing from Exeter City, that saw Aston Villa sweep in for the 24-year-old. Watkins had no previous Premier League experience and it seemed a risk that Villa paid £28 million the Championship’s top scorer.

Watkins, despite not scoring in Villa’s opening 2 Premier League matches, has enjoyed a great start to life at Villa Park. Watkins announced himself, three games in, versus champions, Liverpool, when he scored a hattrick. His brilliant performance earnt him high praise from fans and pundits alike.

Watkins has since added another goal to his tally and looks to be a fabulous signing.

Diogo Jota

Diogo Jota impressed in the Premier League previously for Wolves. His performances must have been good, as in the summer, Liverpool splashed out £43 million pounds on the Portuguese forward. The signing raised quite a few eyebrows, as Liverpool’s front three were so established; it seemed like a strange move.

However, Jota has proved to be one of the best signings of the transfer window. Jota has added a new dimension to Liverpool’s attack and added even more goals to their side. Against Sheffield United and West Ham, he scored the match-winner. His form has been so good, Liverpool fans are now calling for him to start ahead of Roberto Firmino.

A brilliant start to the season from Diogo Jota and a fantastic signing for Liverpool.

Edouard Mendy

Frank Lampard had brought in 6 signings but still needed a goalkeeper. Kepa started the season as No.1, however, mistakes meant that he was replaced by 38-year-old, Caballero. Lampard’s choice was Edouard Mendy from Rennes. The signing of Mendy needed to work out for Lampard’s sake.

Fortunately, it has. Mendy has provided Lampard with a goalkeeper that is a good shot-stopper and someone that can be relied on. Mendy has grown in confidence and he has kept 5 clean sheets in 6 games and is yet to concede in the Premier League or Champions League.

A crucial signing for Lampard and arguably the most important signing of the transfer window.

Sergio Reguilon

Spurs were very active in the transfer window and they even re-signed Gareth Bale from Real Madrid. However, a less-talked-about signing from Real Madrid was a young Spanish left-back. Reguilon had barely featured at Real Madrid and was an intriguing signing by Mourinho.

But Reguilon has hit the ground running at Spurs. The Spanish left-back is fantastic going forward, giving spurs a new dimension. And he also looks very stable defensively. Whilst Spurs fans know of his quality, his arrival and good start at Tottenham has largely gone under the radar.

A fantastic signing by Mourinho; expect big things from this young man. However, the only problem for Spurs is that Real Madrid have a buy-back clause in his contract.