Sports fans are set for stellar time of things during 2020, with some massive events scheduled over the next 12 months.
The Olympic Games and Euro 2020 football tournament will dominate the headlines when they are staged, but there is plenty of other top-class action taking place throughout the year.
Read on as we look at the top 10 sporting events to attend in 2020.
Super Bowl – Miami Gardens, Florida – February 2
If you’re building a bucket list of must-see sports events, a trip to the Super Bowl should be high on your list of things to do.
The NFL’s annual championship game is one of the most watched events in the sporting calendar, regularly attracting a huge worldwide audience.
World Athletics Indoor Championship – Nanjing, China – March 13-15
The 18th edition of the championships will be staged at the stunning Nanjing Cube gymnasium at the Nanjing Youth Olympic Sports Park.
With the opportunity to enjoy Chinese culture and watch world class athletics, this is quite simply an unmissable event for sports fans of all ages.
Ice Hockey World Championship – Zurich & Lausanne, Switzerland – May 8-24
Watch the world’s finest ice hockey stars strut their stuff on the international stage over two action-packed weeks in beautiful Switzerland.
Reigning champions Finland will be eager to defend their title, but will face stiff competition from the likes of United States, Canada and Russia.
Champions League Final – Istanbul, Turkey – May 30
Europe’s top two football teams will go head-to-head in the Champions League Final in Turkey at the end of May hoping to lift one of sport’s most iconic trophies.
Liverpool won the competition last season, but teams such as Manchester City, Barcelona and Juventus are expected to give them a run for their money this time around.
Euro 2020 Championships – Europe – June 12 – July 12
The top football nations will take part one of the biggest events of the summer for the right to be called the best international team on the continent.
The event is being staged in 12 cities across 12 countries, with the semi-finals and finals scheduled to take place at the iconic Wembley Stadium in London.
Wimbledon Tennis Championships – London, England – June 29 – July 12
If tennis is more your thing, the Wimbledon Championships is an event that is well worth checking out.
Held over two weeks in London, this stylish tournament is widely recognised as the most important Grand Slam in calendar.
Summer Olympics – Tokyo, Japan – July 24 – August 9
Staged every four years, the Summer Olympics brings together the finest athletes in the world for a 17-day festival of sport.
The 2020 edition will be held in Tokyo, giving sports fans the opportunity to visit one of the most vibrant cities on the planet.
Ryder Cup – Haven, Wisconsin – September 25-27
The United States and Europe will once again do battle during September for golf’s most prestigious team prize.
Europe claimed the famous trophy in emphatic fashion back in 2018, but the US will be going all out to reclaim it back on home soil.
Breeders’ Cup World Championships – Keeneland, Kentucky – November 6-7
The best horses in the world will head to Keeneland in November to contest the prestigious Breeders’ Cup World Championships.
Now firmly established as one of the most important events in the sporting calendar, the meeting attracts horse racing fans from around the world.
PDC World Darts Championship – London, England – December 11 – January 1
If you fancy celebrating the festive period with something a little different, the PDC World Darts Championship will be right up your street.
Spread over a three-week period at the end of the year, attending the tournament also gives you the chance to do some last-minute Christmas shopping in London.