Tony Xia reacts to Aston Villa’s victory against Everton

Aston Villa finally got off the mark since their return to the English Premier League, picking up all three points at Everton’s expense at Villa Park on Friday night.
Goals from Wesley Moraes and Anwar El Ghazi in each half put the Toffees to the sword and saw them finally pick up a win in their third attempt this season.
Villa had lost their opening two league games to Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth, and manager Dean Smith would have been left worried had Everton put his side to the sword.
Despite starting on the front foot, the visitors lacked the needed clinical finishing, with the Midlands outfit taking their chances.
Villa had just 35% of the possession, attempting seven shots and scoring two from the three that hit the target.
The victory comes as a much-needed boost ahead of their trip to Crystal Palace next week before the international break.
Former Aston Villa chairman Tony Xia was happy with the result, and did react thus on Twitter afterwards.
The businessman bought Villa in 2016, but sold his majority stake in the club to the new owners in July 2018, becoming a minority stakeholder and co-chairman.
His company’s minority share ownership has since been bought out, and Xia no longer has any stake in the club.
Nevertheless, he remains a fan and will definitely keep watching how things go from a distance.