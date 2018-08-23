Tony Xia reacts to Aston Villa result vs Brentford on Twitter

Aston Villa owner and chairman, Tony Xia has posted a message on Twitter after Villa earned a draw against Brentford in the Championship clash on Wednesday.
Steve Bruce’s side battled hard to earn a 2-2 draw against Brentford with Jonathan Kodjia scoring deep into the stoppage time to salvage a point for the hosts.
The result meant Villa maintained their unbeaten start in the Championship, picking up eight points from their opening four games.
Tony Xia took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction. He particularly praised Kodjia for his efforts on the night.
Neal Maupay scored the opening goal of the match in the 23rd minute, sending a well-timed right-foot volley into the roof of the net.
Kodjia restored parity for Villa in the 39th minute after he turned Ezri Konsa on the edge of the box, darted into the penalty area, and drilled a right-foot shot beyond Bentley.
Maupay gave the visitors the lead again in the 82nd with an acrobatic finish from close range. However, he was fortunate to escape punishment for a first-half stamp on Villa midfielder John McGinn.
Villa enjoyed 57% of possession, and registered 17 shots of which they managed to keep seven on target, according to BBC Sport.