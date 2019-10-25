Tony Watt showers praise on Celtic star Ryan Christie for his performance against Lazio

Ryan Christie became the first Celtic player to both score and assist in a European group game since 2009 in the 2-1 Europa League victory against Lazio last night.
The midfielder helped draw the Hoops level in the 67th minute with a great strike before turning provider in the 89th minute.
French centre-back Christopher Jullien rose highest to head in Christie’s perfect cross into the box, ensuring Celtic secured a first win against an Italian side since October 2007 and avoided defeat in their opening three games of a Europa League campaign for the first time since 2014-15.
Former Hoops star Tony Watts was impressed with the performance of the 24-year-old, and here is how he reacted on Twitter:
So let’s have a chat about @ryanchristie2 lads… when he plays Celtic play! 5 year contract with a your not allowed to leave clause ⚠️👏🏻
Having scored six goals in eight Scottish Premiership appearances for Celtic this term and six goals in 11 games on the continent , Christie is proving to be very crucial as usual to Neil Lennon’s side, and his contributions will come handy once again this term.