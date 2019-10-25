Blog Teams Celtic Tony Watt showers praise on Celtic star Ryan Christie for his performance against Lazio

Tony Watt showers praise on Celtic star Ryan Christie for his performance against Lazio

25 October, 2019 Celtic, General Football News, Scottish Premier League, Site News

Ryan Christie became the first Celtic player to both score and assist in a European group game since 2009 in the 2-1 Europa League victory against Lazio last night.

The midfielder helped draw the Hoops level in the 67th minute with a great strike before turning provider in the 89th minute.

French centre-back Christopher Jullien rose highest to head in Christie’s perfect cross into the box, ensuring Celtic secured a first win against an Italian side since October 2007 and avoided defeat in their opening three games of a Europa League campaign for the first time since 2014-15.

Former Hoops star Tony Watts was impressed with the performance of the 24-year-old, and here is how he reacted on Twitter:

Having scored six goals in eight Scottish Premiership appearances for Celtic this term and six goals in 11 games on the continent , Christie is proving to be very crucial as usual to Neil Lennon’s side, and his contributions will come handy once again this term.

Camarasa has uncertain future at Palace, could leave in January

About The Author

Alani Adefunmiloye

Football addict!!! Follow me on Twitter: @adefunmiloye