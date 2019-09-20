Blog Teams Celtic Tony Watt praises James Forrest for performance against Rennes, fumes at ref’s decision to send off Vakoun Bayo

Tony Watt praises James Forrest for performance against Rennes, fumes at ref’s decision to send off Vakoun Bayo

20 September, 2019 Celtic, General Football News, Scottish Premier League, Site News

10-man Celtic earned a point away from home as they kicked off their Europa League campaign with a 1-1 draw against Ligue 1 side Rennes last night.

The Scottish Premiership giants found themselves behind seven minutes away from half-time after M’Baye Niang put the French side ahead from the spot.

Celtic showed why they are the best team in Scotland by putting in an impressive performance, and despite being denied a penalty after Joris Gnagnon’s challenge on Ryan Christie, they kept their composure, earning another one which the 24-year-old converted in the 59th minute.

Celtic ended the game with 10 men after Vakoun Bayo was booked twice within two minutes after coming off the bench in the 84th minute.

The controversial decisions irked the Hoops, and former striker Tony Watt took to Twitter to express how he felt:

While James Forrest put in an impressive shift, Christie’s performance caught Watt’s eyes and he has tipped him to become Celtic’s Player of the Year, although he expects summer arrival Christopher Jullien to give him a run for the money.

Christie has been in fine form for Celtic over the past one year, and he will be looking to help them go far in the Europa League and make sure they continue their domestic dominance.

