Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tony Pulis wants to sign a creative player in January

Tony Pulis wants to sign a creative player in January

30 October, 2018 Chelsea, English Championship, English Premier League, Middlesbrough, Transfer News & Rumours


Middlesbrough should look to sign the Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi on loan in January.

The highly-rated Chelsea winger needs to play more regularly and he is unlikely to get that opportunity at Stamford Bridge.

After an impressive pre-season, the winger was expected to make his mark in the first team. But it seems that Sarri is not prepared to throw him in just yet.

In that case, a loan move would be ideal during the second half of the season.

Recently, Tony Pulis has revealed that Boro need to sign a creative player in January and Hudson-Odoi could be perfect.

The Championship outfit are still missing Adama Traore’s pace, flair and penetration from the wings. The Chelsea youngster could provide just that.

He showed during pre-season that he is a top-class talent and there is no doubt that he could make a big difference for Boro in the Championship.

Pulis could pull off a masterstroke if he lands the Chelsea man in January. He could totally transform Middlesbrough’s attack.

Everton must pull out all the stops to sign Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele if he ever becomes available
Ibai Gomez would be a superb signing for Leeds

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com