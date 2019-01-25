Tony Pulis confirms Grant Leadbitter in talks to join Sunderland

Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis has confirmed that midfielder Grant Leadbitter will join Sunderland in the January transfer window.
The Boro boss has confirmed on the club’s official website that talks are ongoing between the two clubs over the transfer of the 33-year-old midfielder.
“I think they’re talking,” Pulis told Middlesbrough’s official website. ”Grant’s a wonderful professional, he’s been fantastic since I’ve been at the club. He’s a Sunderland lad, and it’d be a wonderful move for him.
“Grant has a lot of affection for Sunderland, as he does with this club. We’ll do anything we can. But the finances are out of my hands, they’re between both parties.”
Leadbitter started his professional playing career at Sunderland, and played for the Black Cats from 2002 until 2009.
The Northern Echo reported yesterday that the midfielder is set to undergo a medical at Sunderland’s Academy of Light training ground in the next 24 hours, and he is expected to complete his move before the weekend.
Leadbitter has played only 64 minutes of Championship football this season, and has grown frustrated with the lack of playing opportunities.
He has even turned down offers from various Championship clubs, and has agreed to take a massive pay cut to re-join his former club.
The former Ipswich player is expected to play in Sunderland’s League One home game against AFC Wimbledon, should the deal go through.