Tony Fernandes reacts to QPR win vs Middlesbrough

Queens Park Rangers returned to winning ways after earning a 2-1 victory against promotion hopefuls Middlesbrough at Loftus Road on Saturday.
Rangers were without a win in their last four Championship games. They lost back to back games against Hull City and Leeds, but on this occasion, the London outfit produced a spirited performance to seal all three points.
After the match, the club’s majority share holder, Tony Fernandes, took to social networking site Twitter, to express his reaction. He hailed the victory as the “best result of the season”.
Best result of the season.
— Tony Fernandes (@tonyfernandes) December 15, 2018
What a win. What a Win. Wow malaysia lost but this makes up for it. Great squad. Took two huge injuries and rose to the challenge. Proud is all I can say.
— Tony Fernandes (@tonyfernandes) December 15, 2018
QPR took an early lead within the opening five minutes when winger Pawel Wszolek turned in from close range.
Despite the dominance from the home side, Boro restored parity shortly after the break when George Saville volleyed from the edge of the box.
However, Rangers took the lead back when Nahki Wells tucked in from Wszolek’s cross. QPR is now at 13th in the Championship table, five points of the play-off places.
QPR registered 17 shots during the match, and enjoyed 49% of possession, according to BBC Sport.