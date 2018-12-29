Blog Competitions English Championship Tony Fernandes reacts to QPR result vs Reading on Twitter

29 December, 2018 English Championship, Queens Park Rangers


QPR were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Reading on Saturday in the Championship clash.

After the match, majority shareholder of QPR, Tony Fernandes, took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction.

Fernandes said that although three points would have been perfect, he would still be content with a draw. He was happy with how the midfield performed.

QPR headed into the match on the back of a three game winning run. On this occasion, they were denied a fourth successive win at Loftus Road.

Rangers should count themselves unlucky after centre-back Toni Leistner was twice denied by the crossbar with efforts in either half.

QPR moved a point closer to the play-off places despite not winning the game. They managed just 33% of possession, but attempted 16 shots during the game

