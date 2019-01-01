Tony Fernandes posts for QPR fans on Twitter

Queens Park Rangers majority share holder, Tony Fernandes, has delivered New Year wish to fans on social networking site Twitter.
He said that everyone at the club “should be proud” of what the owners are trying to build. Fernandes insists that QPR have been very unlucky with injuries this season, and has urged players to set up.
Happy new year to @QPR fans. Tough month ahead of us. But we should be proud of what we building. Unlucky with injuries and mass being away. But time for others to step up. Thanks for all your support and patience and comments, good and bad. And a sense of family.
— Tony Fernandes (@tonyfernandes) January 1, 2019
QPR made a disastrous start to the 2018/19 campaign where they lost their opening four games.
However, things have looked bright for Rangers in December as three wins and a draw in six Championship games. QPR have jumped to eighth in the table, only four points behind play-off places.
Fernandes is absolutely spot on. QPR have a tough set of fixtures and if they can get some decent results, they will be a good position to challenge for the play-offs.
They face Aston Villa on New Year’s day away to Villa Park. After that, they face Leeds, Sheffield United, Preston and West Brom this month. All are very tough fixtures, but QPR must believe in their own ability.