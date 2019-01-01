Blog Competitions English Championship Tony Fernandes posts for QPR fans on Twitter

Tony Fernandes posts for QPR fans on Twitter

1 January, 2019 English Championship, Queens Park Rangers


Queens Park Rangers majority share holder, Tony Fernandes, has delivered New Year wish to fans on social networking site Twitter.

He said that everyone at the club “should be proud” of what the owners are trying to build. Fernandes insists that QPR have been very unlucky with injuries this season, and has urged players to set up.

QPR made a disastrous start to the 2018/19 campaign where they lost their opening four games.

However, things have looked bright for Rangers in December as three wins and a draw in six Championship games. QPR have jumped to eighth in the table, only four points behind play-off places.

Fernandes is absolutely spot on. QPR have a tough set of fixtures and if they can get some decent results, they will be a good position to challenge for the play-offs.

They face Aston Villa on New Year’s day away to Villa Park. After that, they face Leeds, Sheffield United, Preston and West Brom this month. All are very tough fixtures, but QPR must believe in their own ability.

About The Author

saikat

Football writer. Mass com graduate from University of Bedfordshire. Loves championship football. Contact - saikat@sportslens.com