Tony Fernandes criticises Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips

Tony Fernandes, the majority shareholder of Queens Park Rangers, has taken to social networking site Twitter to criticise Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips for his challenge on Geoff Cameron.
The 23-year-old made a nasty challenge on Cameron in Leeds United’s 2-1 triumph against the London side. Fernandes took to social networking site Twitter on Friday afternoon to question why officials have failed to take retrospective action against the Leeds midfielder.
Although the QPR chief didn’t mention the name of the player, but it is evident who he was talking about as it was Phillips who made the challenge.
Why has nothing been done to the leeds player who fouled Cameron badly after the whistle had gone. Clearly shown on TV. Disappointed. What do refs do?
— Tony Fernandes (@tonyfernandes) December 14, 2018
It is quite clear that Fernandes is frustrated about the challenge as Cameron is now facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.
QPR made an official statement that the 33-year-old is wearing a protective boot and there is swelling around his ankle. It is not clear how long he will remain absent.
He has damaged his ligaments and in all probability could miss all the action for the rest of the year.
Leeds will face Bolton Wanderers on Saturday while QPR take on Middlesbrough at Loftus Road on Saturday in the Championship.