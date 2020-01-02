Blog Competitions English Championship Tony Dorigo reacts to Leeds result vs West Bromwich Albion

Tony Dorigo reacts to Leeds result vs West Bromwich Albion

2 January, 2020 English Championship, Leeds United, West Brom

Leeds maintained their position at the top of the table after earning a 1-1 draw against West Bromwich Albion in the Championship on Wednesday.

Both the Championship promotion favourites benefitted from the result, as they are jointly tied at the top, with the Whites having a slightly better goal difference.

Former Leeds United player Tony Dorigo took to social networking site Twitter after the game to express his reaction. He felt that Leeds were the better side of the two and that they deserved all three points.

Match summary 

Albion started brightly with defender Semi Ajayi giving Slaven Bilic’s side the lead inside two minutes when he poked in after a goalmouth scramble.

However, the 26-year-old was unfortunate to deflect Patrick Bamford’s header beyond Baggies goalkeeper Sam Johnstone in the second half.

It was an action-packed match, with Leeds goalkeeper Kiko Casilla making a key save from Matheus Pereira’s free-kick, and then denied Matt Phillips in a one-on-one situation.

The introduction of Bamford and Barry Douglas at the interval saw Leeds creating some good chances, and also had opportunities for a winner in a breathtaking finale.

Leeds enjoyed 63% of possession and registered 10 shots during the game, according to BBC Sport.

Matt Le Tissier reacts to Southampton win vs Tottenham Hotspur on Twitter
Gary Lineker raves about Leicester City's Hamza Choudhury

About The Author

saikat

Sports journalist. Graduation in English literature. Masters in mass communication from the University of Bedfordshire. Loves football, cricket, tennis, F1. contact - saikat@sportslens.com