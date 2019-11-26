Tony Cottee says Everton should sack Marco Silva ahead of Leicester City clash

Everton were handed a 2-0 defeat by Norwich City at Goodison Park on Saturday, prompting many fans to call for the head of manager Marco Silva afterwards.
The Toffees board had a couple of meetings over the weekend, but eventually decided to stick with the Portuguese in the meantime.
Marco Silva is expected to remain as Everton boss for Sunday's game against Leicester City.
Everton travel to the King Power Stadium to clash with Leicester City on Sunday, and the club’s former striker Tony Cottee reckons the Goodison Park board need to part ways with the embattled boss if they are to get any response from the players for the game and going forward.
The Foxes are currently second in the Premier League table after winning nine and losing just twice in 13 games, and Cottee believes they will tear Everton apart, predicting they could lose 9-0 if they turn up like they did against Norwich.
“It’s a horrendous run. In theory, the players should be out for games like that, if you’re playing against the so-called Leicester teams, you get out for it naturally. They have been fantastic, and they will tear Everton to pieces if they turn out like they did at the weekend, Leicester will beat them 9-nil, because they are flying,” the former Toffees striker told talkSPORT.
“So they have got to be on their game, they have got the Merseyside derby and other tough games after that
“I think they need to make a decision, they need a response from the players and I don’t think they are going to get that if they keep the manager in charge at the moment.”
“Everton should be up for games [against the big sides].” 🙏
“If Leicester turn up at the weekend they will beat Everton 9-0!” 👀
Everton have won just four league games this term, losing seven, and are just two places and four points above the drop zone.
They face Liverpool next after the Leicester clash before games against Chelsea, Manchester United, Leicester (League Cup) and Arsenal, and it will be interesting to see if Silva will be in the dugout for these games.
The trip to the King Power Stadium could play a huge role in Silva’s future at Everton, and if the Portuguese can save his job remains to be seen.