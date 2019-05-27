Tony Cascarino urges Manchester United to sign Antoine Griezmann

Manchester United badly need to improve the quality of their squad over the summer transfer window if they are to return to the top of English football anytime soon.
Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues to look for players who fit the bill, and the Norwegian is said to be keen on Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann.
The France international is set to leave the La Liga outfit this summer as he seeks a new challenge, and Barcelona are said to be favourites in the race to secure his signature.
However, former Chelsea striker turned pundit Tony Cascarino has urged the Red Devils to pull out all the stops and bring the World Cup winner to Old Trafford, as he is exactly what they need and is capable of changing the way they play.
“Griezmann runs everywhere, is dynamic, he gets goals, is a finisher.”
“He’s exactly what United need! He would change the way they play.” 🔴@TonyCascarino62 urges #MUFC to hijack Antoine Griezmann’s Barca move. pic.twitter.com/Y0uO9G9HKm
— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) May 26, 2019
Griezmann scored 133 goals in 257 games in five seasons for Atletico, and such quality finisher will surely boost United’s fortunes on the pitch.
The Red Devils haven’t had a consistent and quality goalscorer in a long while, and they will continue to struggle if one isn’t brought in this summer.
Such a marquee signing could be what Solskjaer needs to put the club back on track again.