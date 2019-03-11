Tony Cascarino: Tottenham should sign Luka Modric or Thiago Silva

Only a few weeks back, Tottenham Hotspur found themselves in a three horse title race alongside Manchester City and Liverpool.
However, the north London club have dropped off the pace after failing to win in their last four Premier League games, losing three of them.
Football pundit Tony Cascarino has criticised their lack of experience, and suggested that they need a ‘proven’ winner in the team.
Cascarino has suggested that Spurs could sign two proven winners – Luka Modric and Thiago Silva – in the summer transfer window.
He told The Times: “Potential is great, but the missing link is an established winner.
“Harry Kane is the captain, but he is a Tottenham man and is never going to demand more from Pochettino, never going to go in and ruffle feathers.
“They should aim to sign a big-name player. Real Madrid will be having a fire sale in the summer — could Spurs bring Luka Modric back? Paris Saint-Germain have financial fair play to contend with, could Spurs sign Thiago Silva?”
Modric would be a superb signing for Spurs
The Croatian is a world class midfielder and is the reigning Ballon d’Or winner after his heroics at the World Cup last summer.
Mauricio Pochettino would be looking to bolster the midfield options, and Modric could be tempted to return to his former club.
Modric has won four Champions League titles with Real Madrid and his experience could prove to be vital as Pochettino would be looking to take this team to the next level.
Spurs have been saving their money over the past two transfer windows, and should invest heavily in the summer. Although Modric is 33, he still has a lot of football left in him, and would be a superb signing for Spurs.