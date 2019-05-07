Tony Cascarino slams Tottenham ace Eric Dier

Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier hasn’t been at his best for a while now.
The England international had a poor game against Bournemouth last time out and he could have easily seen a red card for his indiscipline.
Popular pundit and former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino believes that the Tottenham midfielder seems like a liability these days.
In his column with The Times, Cascarino wrote: “One player who was lucky to stay on for Tottenham was Eric Dier. The midfielder is becoming a liability; every time I watch him he looks like a red card waiting to happen.”
Dier came up with some reckless challenges against the Cherries at the weekend and he should have played with more responsibility. It will be interesting to see if he can add that extra bit of maturity to his game and return as a better player next season.
The Tottenham player is an excellent squad option because of his versatility and he could be a key player for the Londoners if he manages to curb his aggression slightly.
Pochettino will certainly demand improvement from the player in that regard.
The midfielder will have to retain his calmness during key stages of a game if he wants to help his side achieve something meaningful in future.