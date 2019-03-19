Tony Cascarino raves about Newcastle’s Salomon Rondon

Former Chelsea ace Tony Cascarino has heaped praise on Newcastle’s Salomon Rondon for his performances this season.
Cascarino has urged Newcastle to sign the striker on a permanent deal.
Rondon has been in great form for Rafa Benitez’s side this season and the former Chelsea player believes that he is capable of playing in the Champions League.
He also added that Rondon has been the best signing in the Premier League this season and he could be worth around £50 million.
“In January last year, Alan Pardew persuaded West Bromwich Albion to turn down £38million from China for Salomon Rondon,” Cascarino told The Times.
“If he keeps playing like this, he could be a £50million striker. There hasn’t been a better signing this season, but he is only on loan at Newcastle. If they can make it permanent, they should because he can be a Champions League player.”
It will be interesting to see if Newcastle are willing to break the bank for the on-loan West Brom ace.
The 29-year-old is unlikely to come cheap and Benitez will need Mike Ashley’s full backing in order to pull this off.
If they do manage to land him permanently, it would be a superb signing. Rondon has shown that he can be a reliable target man for Newcastle.
He could take the side to a whole new level next season.