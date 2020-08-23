Toni Kroos reacts as West Ham United’s Declan Rice showers praises on him

West Ham United star Declan Rice is one of the best holding midfielders in the English Premier League, and it’s not a surprise that some of the top-flight’s bigwigs are keen on him.

The England international can go on to become one of the best players on the planet given his huge potential, and he has showered praises on Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos after watching the German’s documentary on Amazon.





The four-time Champions League winner and World Cup winner is regarded as one of the best midfielders in the game, and Rice will look to emulate him.

The Hammers star reacted thus on Twitter to the Kroos’ documentary:

Toni Kroos documentary on amazon is unbelievable, what a player😍👏 — Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) August 23, 2020

The Madrid star has replied thus to Rice’s compliments:

Hammers boss David Moyes is looking to build his team around the West Ham academy graduate and has told suitors they will have to break the bank to have a chance of landing him.

Rice, 21, has played 110 games across all competitions for the Hammers, winning the West Ham United Young Player of the Year in 2016-17 and 2017-18.

His performances last season saw him emerge as the West Ham United Player of the Year, and it will interesting to see if he will remain at the London Stadium at the end of the summer transfer window.