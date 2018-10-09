Tommy Wright reacts to Celtic’s win over St. Johnstone

Celtic picked up a 6-0 win over St. Johnstone in their last game and Tommy Wright believes that his side could have conceded 10 goals against the defending champions.
Wright explained that his side did well in the second half to limit the damage.
These comments will come as a major boost to Celtic who were in desperate need of a lift. Brendan Rodgers’ men have started the season slowly and they needed a big win to give the team some confidence.
Wright added that Celtic tore his side apart with their ruthlessness.
The St. Johnstone boss said: “In the second half they knuckled down and made sure it didn’t reach double figures – which it could have. We just couldn’t cope with Forrest and were torn apart. Celtic countered on us with ruthlessness.”
Celtic fans will be delighted with the praise of the opposition manager as well.
It will be interesting to see if the defending champions can build on this win and challenge for the title now. The title race is wide open thanks to Rangers’ win over Hearts and Rodgers’ men will be looking to take charge now.