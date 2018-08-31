Aston Villa defender Tommy Elphick set for Hull City medical

Aston Villa defender Tommy Elphick is all set to join Hull City on loan before Friday’s deadline.
According to reports from Sky Sports (transfer live blog: 31st August 07:47 am), Elphick to have medical at Hull City today ahead of a loan move.
Championship rivals Queens Park Rangers also showed an interest in signing Elphick, but it seems Hull City have won the race for his signature.
The 30-year-old joined Villa from Bournemouth two years ago but hasn’t made a great impact. He has made 35 appearances for the Villans and spent the second half of last season on loan at Reading.
Elphick has been in the first team for Steve Bruce this season, making three appearances across all competitions, scoring a goal in a league victory over Hull City.
Villa are looking to sign Le Havre centre-back Harold Moukoudi on loan, and probably that is why they are ready to let Elphick depart on a short-term basis.
Elphick is a good player and he will be a decent addition for Hull City.