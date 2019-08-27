Tommy Coyne predicts Celtic to beat Rangers for SPL title

Glasgow Rangers will face Celtic at Ibrox in the first Old Derby clash of the season in their next Scottish Premiership game.
The Gers have made a solid start to the season, having won all three of their Scottish Premiership matches. In fact, they are yet to be beaten so far, having won all of their Europa League qualifiers and the Scottish League Cup tie as well.
Therefore, Rangers will head into this match with loads of confidence, and a win here will see them taking a marginal lead above Celtic in the SPL title race.
According to former Celtic ace, Tommy Coyne, Rangers have made tremendous progress under Steven Gerrard in the last 12 months, but he believes the Bhoys will once again step up to the task and win their ninth consecutive league title this season.
He also believes that despite playing away from home, Celtic still hold an upper hand in the Old Firm Derby, because this current squad has players who can score anywhere.
Coyne adds that Celtic are under no pressure, while the pressure is on the home side, as the Rangers fans are expecting them to win the game.
“I don’t see that as a factor. If Celtic get chances at Ibrox, which I think they will, they will score. They’ve gone to Ibrox and not looked fazed at all,” said Coyne, as quoted by the Scottish Sun.
“It does slightly increase the home advantage for Rangers, but I still think Celtic can score goals from anywhere on any given day. That’s where Celtic have the upper hand over Rangers.
“Rangers have definitely improved under their manager. He obviously has lots of contacts so he’s bringing in better players for them.
“But it comes down to the consistency Celtic have had over the last umpteen seasons and whether Rangers can keep up with Celtic.
“So I don’t see any more pressure on Celtic. I think all the pressure is on Rangers really.
“Rangers will give it their best shot, but I still think Celtic will have the better squad for the remainder of the season and go on to win the title.”