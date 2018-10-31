Tom Pearce may need to make big decision in January amid Everton interest

Leeds United did extremely well to keep hold of one of their exciting young talents, Tom Pearce, over the summer, and they may have a battle on their hands again to ensure his future.
Paul Heckingbottom gave young Pearce the opportunity to impress towards the end of last season, and he duly made an impact. His performances attracted interest from his former club Everton.
Leeds convinced him to sign a new deal till 2022, but once again it could be decision time for him if Everton keep knocking on his door during the January transfer window.
The Sun on Sunday (28/10; page 59) claimed that Everton and Bournemouth are back in the race for Pearce, and they could launch moves to lure him away from Elland Road.
Leeds signed Barry Douglas from Wolves in the summer and he has become the club’s first-choice left back. Pearce has made just two Championship appearances this season, and hasn’t been given the start by Marcelo Bielsa in the absence of Douglas.
He could be tempted by a move to the Premier League if Everton come calling. He won’t be a regular starter at Goodison Park, but at least he would be getting Premier League exposure and training with top class players.
The 20-year-old could be seen as a long term replacement for Leighton Baines, and the club could groom him behind Lucas Digne. He would have plenty to think about if Everton come calling, and this time he may find the temptation difficult to resist.