Tom Heaton would be interested in a move to Leeds United

Burnley keeper Tom Heaton would be interested in joining Leeds United.
According to talkSPORT, the Championship club are looking to bring in a new keeper after Jamaal Blackman’s injury and Heaton could be an ideal option.
The 32-year-old has lost his starting berth at Burnley and he needs to play regularly at this stage of his career. A move to Leeds United would be ideal for him right now.
He is an instant upgrade on Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Bielsa should do everything in his power to sign the Premier League shot-stopper.
Before his injury, Heaton was one of the best keepers in the league and that earned him a place in the England squad as well.
The experienced keeper will be hoping to regain his form and confidence now. If he does move to Leeds, the deal could prove to be beneficial for both parties.
Heaton’s quality and experience will improve the Whites and help them challenge for the league title this season. He is unlikely to cost a lot either given the fact that he is unwanted at Burnley. In theory, it should be a cracking signing for Leeds United.