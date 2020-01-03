Blog Columns Site News Tom Heaton could be ruled out for the season, Aston Villa fans react

Aston Villa goalkeeper Tom Heaton could miss the rest of the season with an injury.

According to The Telegraph, the Villans fear that Heaton could be sidelined for several months.

The 33-year-old Aston Villa star injured himself against Burnley after landing awkwardly after a save. It will be interesting to see how Aston Villa cope with this injury crisis.

They are already without Wesley Moraes and John McGinn. Wesley has been ruled out for the season.

Dean Smith will have to rely on the likes of Nyland and Kalinic now. Jed Steer is currently out injured as well.

Villa might need to dip into the transfer market now and the club hierarchy must back him.

Aston Villa cannot afford to go into the second half of the season without adequate replacements for Heaton and Wesley.

Dean Smith will be hoping for a respectable finish this season and Villa will have to strengthen their side in order for that to happen. A goalscorer and a keeper should be the top priority for Villa right now.

Some of the Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the Heaton news. Here are some of the tweets from earlier.

