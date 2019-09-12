Tom Davies hopes he has impressed Everton boss Marco Silva during the international break

Tom Davies has struggled to make an impact for Marco Silva’s side this season.
The 21-year-old midfielder has managed only 11 minutes worth of action at Everton so far and has dropped down the pecking order at Goodison Park.
Davies, who is on a £25,000-a-week contract at Everton, has been largely overlooked by Silva this season. In fact, he didn’t pick him in Everton’s recent EFL Cup clash against Lincoln City.
It clearly suggests that Davies is not a prominent figure in Silva’s plans at the moment. However, Davies is hoping that he has made a positive impression with his performances during the international break.
Davies was brilliant for England’s under-21 side, and produced eye-catchy performances. The youngster is now hoping that he has done enough to impress the Everton boss.
He adds that Everton stayed in touch with him during the international break, and a club staff member even sent him a text about his performance.
“I’m just doing my best and hopefully I’ve impressed him [Silva]. It’s up to him to see how it goes,” said Davies, as quoted by The Telegraph.
“Everton stay in touch. I got a text after the Turkey game from one of the staff so it’s all good. It was positive they were watching and I’m glad they were.”
Silva previously spoke highly of Davies, and therefore it comes as a surprise that he is not playing regularly under the Portuguese boss.
Everton have Fabian Delph, Morgan Schneiderlin and Andre Gomes as key central midfield players, and Davies has a tough competition to get into the first team.