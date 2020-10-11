Todd Cantwell drops hint on Instagram amid Leeds United speculation

Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell has suggested on Instagram that he does not plan to leave the club, amid reported interest from Leeds United.

Cantwell has expressed his love for Norwich, with the 22-year-old having come through the academy and now starring in the first team.





Described as “exceptional” by former Norwich striker Chris Sutton on BBC Radio 5 Live in June 2020, the youngster has been linked with a move to Leeds.

According to The Yorkshire Post, Leeds could still turn to Cantwell and make an offer for him before the summer transfer window closes on Friday.

Todd Cantwell making it pretty clear where he sees his future… Would he be a good signing for Leeds?#lufc #alaw #mot pic.twitter.com/exRMVBCzFn — LeedsUnited.News (@LeedsUtd_News) October 10, 2020

Todd Cantwell Stats

Cantwell has played twice in the Championship for Norwich so far this season, according to WhoScored, with the Canaries playing in the second tier of English football after getting relegated from the Premier League.

During the 2019-20 campaign, the English youngster made 30 starts and seven substitute appearances in the Premier League for Daniel Farke’s side, scoring six goals and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Back in 2018-19, the 22-year-old made 18 starts and six substitute appearances in the Championship, scoring one goal and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.