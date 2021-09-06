Today’s NAP of the Day comes from Newton Abbot where we tip an 85/40 shot to win the 3:10 and get a £30 Free Bet into the bargain.

The SportLens racing experts have looked at Monday’s card and all rate the chances of previous course and distance winner Drumlee Watar as the best bet of the day. It has been a most productive summer for this eight-year-old gelding from the Warren Greatrex stable, so he could well land the spoils in the extended 3m 2f handicap hurdle at 3:10. He rates our NAP of the Day at 85/40 for 6 September.

Why will Drumlee Watar win?

Ever since bolting up in an Irish point for the McParlan family at Loughanmore back in May 2018, Drumlee Watar has wanted a marathon trip. He gets that again over hurdles here, and has never been out of the first three in half-a-dozen starts under Rules at trips of 2m 7f or further. A son of Watar, he hit a hat-trick over the summer including an 11-length course and distance win off 110 back in June.

Drumlee Watar has also seen the form of his Uttoxeter win when next in action boosted by the fifth home, Aye Aye Charlie, who has since scored at this venue. He also showed a really game attitude to the complete the hat-trick at Worcester, prevailing by a head from subsequent scorer Blue Sans in novice company.

As Drumlee Watar was far from disgraced when a close-up third at Bangor on his last start, his current mark of 125 looks workable. With veteran hurdler Tobefair framing the handicap for him, a nice racing weight of 10st 4lb should be exploitable for this proven stayer on a sound surface. Greatrex puts a visor on Drumlee Watar here, and he has responded well to the application of headgear in the past.

He may go off shorter than current odds of 85/40. There is a lot to like about Drumlee Watar, who again has Gavin Sheehan in the saddle. This is the jockey’s only ride of the day, and he has partnered his last two mounts to victory. Take Drumlee Watar’s current price with Parimatch as our Bet of the Day. If you bet £5, then you’ll win £10 and get £30 in Free Bets.

