Today’s Horse Racing Betting Tips – Our 5/2 NAP of the Day + £25 Risk Free Bet

Today’s NAP of the Day comes from Goodwood where we like the chances of 5/2 shot Just Hubert to win the 4:05 and you can get a £30 Free Bet while you’re at it.

The SportLens racing experts looked through all of Tuesday’s cards and all agreed on their best bet. That is none other than Just Hubert, a previous course and distance winner and Goodwood specialist, in the 2m Royal Sussex Regiment Handicap there at 4:05. There is plenty to like about the five-year-old Dunaden gelding who is very much in-form for trainers William Muir and Chris Grassick, so he could enhance his fine record at this venue. That is why he is our NAP of the Day at 5/2 for 7 September.

Why will Just Hubert win?

Course form is key at Goodwood as not all horses cope with this unique track, and Just Jubert has two wins and a second in his last four starts on the Sussex Downs. The second was in this very race 12 months ago off 1lb lower than his current handicap mark of 93, yet this is an easier renewal on ratings with no 100+ horse in the contest unlike last year. It can take Just Hubert a few runs to bring his fitness on after winter breaks, and that’s precisely what happened again this season.

A return to form after dropping in the weights to 87 saw him land the Shergar Cup Stayers Handicap at Ascot on his penultimate start. That form has been advertised recently by the fourth horse home, Island Brave, who has since landed the Old Borough Cup at Haydock on Sprint Cup day last weekend. Just Hubert also beat Ascot Stakes scorer Reshoun during the Shergar Cup, and on that evidence has nothing to fear from the re-opposing Indigo Times.

He then defied a 3lb rise in the weight to follow-up over this course and distance 11 days ago. Just Hubert again showed a really gutsy attitude and was always doing enough to hold Autumn War by three-quarters of a length. He also beat two previous York winners in Dance To Paris and Single back in third and fourth respectively. Nicola Currie again gets the leg-up, and she is two from three on Just Hubert.

The recent stable form is good too with Muir and Grassick sending out two winners from their last three runners and on a 33 per cent strike rate in the last fortnight going into today. There is plenty of juice in odds of 5/2 with Quinnbet about the chances of Just Hubert here. He may well go one better than last year, and that’s why he is our Bet of the Day. If you bet £25, then you’ll win £87.50 and if it loses then Quinnbet will refund your stake.

