Toby Alderweireld sends message to Tottenham fans after signing new deal

Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Toby Alderweireld has signed a new three-and-half year deal with the North London club today.
✍️ We are delighted to announce that @AlderweireldTob has signed a new contract with the Club until 2023.
#THFC ⚪️
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 20, 2019
The Belgium international had just a few months left on his previous deal before penning the new deal, and the arrival of head coach Jose Mourinho surely played a huge role in his decision.
Alderweireld is delighted to have extended his stay at Tottenham, and he has reacted thus on Twitter to the new deal:
Extremely happy and honored to sign a new deal at @SpursOfficial . I would like to thank everyone at the club, the staff, my team mates, all the wonderful supporters and of course my family for the support on and off the pitch.
I'm really excited for the future. 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/8eiEnBwJCB
— Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) December 20, 2019
The contract extension means that the 30-year-old has now committed his future to Tottenham until 2023, tying him to the club until beyond his 34th birthday.
The Belgian has been a mainstay in the team since arriving from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2015, and has made 179 appearances in all competitions.
Mourinho was keen to bring Alderweireld to Old Trafford when he was Manchester United manager, but a deal couldn’t go through.
The Belgian was free to leave Tottenham for £25 million in the summer due to a clause in his contract, but no club exercised the option.
The new deal comes as a massive boost for the club, and Alderweireld’s defensive partner and international teammate Jan Vertonghen could be next in line to put pen to paper for a new contract following his friend’s decision.