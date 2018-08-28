Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Toby Alderweireld sends a message on Twitter, Spurs fans react

28 August, 2018 English Premier League, Manchester United, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours


Toby Alderweireld put in a rock solid performance at the back as Tottenham beat Manchester United 3-0 at Old Trafford last night.

The Belgian defender helped contain the Manchester United attack and his composure allowed the away team to build from the back.

Despite the speculations surrounding his future, the player is clearly focused on his performances and it was evident last night.

Alderweireld was the best player on the pitch on par with Lucas Moura. Although his performance won’t be recognised as much, the Belgian was just as incredible as his Brazilian teammate.

It will be interesting to see whether the Londoners manage to keep him at the club beyond this season. Alderweireld is one of the best defenders in the world and losing him would be a major blow.

The experienced centre-back took to Twitter to send out a message to the fans after the game.

His tweet read:

Here is how the Tottenham fans reacted to his tweet.

 

