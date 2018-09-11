Toby Alderweireld says he never wanted to leave Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld has said that he never wanted to leave the club during the summer transfer window.
The 29-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United. However, Spurs resisted all temptations thrown at them and in the end failed to agree to a deal for the player.
Alderweireld, who has 83 caps for his country, has less than a year remaining on his current contract, with an option for a one-year extension that includes a £25m release clause, according to Sky Sports.
The Spurs defender has now claimed that whatever was said in the press about him wanting to leave the club was false. He added that it was a tough battle for him to get into the team and that he is happy to be back in the first team at Spurs.
“Everyone was saying everywhere that I absolutely wanted to leave Tottenham,” Alderweireld said, as quoted by Sky Sports.
“That’s not true. This summer, I quickly understood Tottenham wanted to keep me. So, I had to battle to get my place back in the team. To be in the first team again is a victory for me.
“I just try to help Tottenham as best I can with my qualities. Regarding my future, everything that was said in the press was not right all the time.”
Alderweireld is a world class defender and with him in the side Spurs are a different force altogether. He was an unused substitute in Tottenham’s opening-day victory over Newcastle, but has featured in all the three Premier League games after that.
The Belgium international is loved by the Spurs fans, and his comments will add further excitement among the supporter groups. They will be hoping for him to sign a new deal quickly.