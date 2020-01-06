Toby Alderweireld reveals the reason for signing a new contract at Spurs was loyalty, not money

Toby Alderweireld signed a contract extension at Hotspur Way last month in a deal that sees him at the club until 2023.
His future, like compatriot Jan Vertonghen’s and teammate Christian Eriksen’s, has been up in the air since last summer. But, Alderweireld’s future is now secured in North London and the Belgian has now explained his reasoning behind this decision.
“Financially the club made a good effort that showed me they really wanted me so that gave me respect,” Alderweireld told the Daily Telegraph.
“I could maybe earn a lot more somewhere else, but then I chose loyalty, that’s worth something as well.”
The 30-year-old’s wife, Shani Van Mieghem, who is expecting the couple’s second baby, was also very happy in North London.
Alderweireld says his wife’s contentment was another reason behind extending his stay with the Lilywhites.
He also commented on his relationship with new manager, Jose Mourinho.
“Then, of course, the last step was the manager, who really believed in me,” he added. “I had a good connection with him from day one. So, all those small steps took me into the big decision to stay.”
“If you are not performing well, he’s angry. That’s normal. He’s a winner. When we don’t win, he’s not happy. That’s very simple. He’s a manager you don’t want to let down. It’s a negative that you don’t want him angry. It’s not about wanting to let him down.
Toby Alderweireld says feeling wanted by José Mourinho contributed to him signing a new #thfc contract: "That is a thing that helped me stay. After five, six years with the previous manager, with a lot of respect to him, maybe to give a different wind, that helped a little." pic.twitter.com/a6wmcHLckp
— Hotspur Related (@HotspurRelated) January 4, 2020
Mourinho has been an admirer of the defender since his United days where he tried to buy him for the Red Devils. Alderweireld has played every single minute since the Special One took over.
He has been put in a back two or three, alongside one or two of Vertonghen, Davinson Sanchez and Juan Foyth.
Spurs’ defence has been shaky since the start of the season and Mourinho will have to rely on experienced heads like Alderweireld to shore things up.