Toby Alderweireld reacts to Jan Vertonghen’s return

Tottenham have been handed a major injury boost ahead of their game against Chelsea.
Defender Jan Vertonghen has returned to training after recovering from his hamstring injury. The Belgian missed Spurs’ last nine games.
The defender sustained his injury against Huddersfield back in September. It will be interesting to see whether he makes the squad against Chelsea now.
Chelsea have been in red hot form so far this season and Spurs could certainly use his quality against someone like Hazard.
Tottenham have struggled at the back without him and the Londoners will be delighted with his return.
Spurs have had a mixed start to their season so far and Vertonghen’s well timed return will help them during the intense festive period.
The Londoners will need his quality to salvage their European campaign.
Teammate Toby Alderweireld seemed happy with his defensive partner’s return as well. The 29-year-old sent out a message on Twitter regarding Vertonghen’s return.
He tweeted:
My face when I heard @JanVertonghen is back in full training 😍 pic.twitter.com/iKoUwTp4b7
— Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) November 22, 2018
Here is how the fans reacted to Alderweireld’s tweet.
