Toby Alderweireld reacts as Tottenham Hotspur fan requests to succeed Jose Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur are searching for a new manager after parting ways with Jose Mourinho on Monday.

Spurs have put Ryan Mason in charge of the team temporarily till the end of the season, and he led them to a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Southampton last night.

The former Tottenham midfielder will be looking to help them win their first silverware since 2008 when they take on Manchester City in the final of the League Cup on Sunday.

Mason, 29, is not in the running to replace Mourinho permanently at the moment, and it will be interesting to see which managerial option chairman Daniel Levy goes with in the summer.

A Spurs fan thinks he is capable of succeeding the Portuguese, though, and he has sent his credentials and request to one of the club’s stars.

8-year-old Henry got in touch with Toby Alderweireld on Twitter, and he has hilariously demanded to replace Mourinho.

The little one has gotten a brilliant reply from the Belgian centre-back as he dreams of taking over from the special one.

Love this 🙌 I’m afraid becoming our manager comes a bit too early but I would like to send you my signed jersey to thank you for your support 😁! Anyone that can help me to get Henry’s details? https://t.co/52Hc9c4hMd — Toby Alderweireld (@AlderweireldTob) April 22, 2021

Brighton boss Graham Potter, Ajax’s Erik ten Hag, RB Leipzig’s Julian Nagelsman, Leicester City’s Brendan Rodgers, Fulham’s Scott Parker, Athletic Bilbao’s Marcelino, Belgium’s Roberto Martinez, England’s Gareth Southgate, Southampton’s Ralph Hassenhuttl, former Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri and his predecessor Max Allegri have all been linked with the Tottenham job so far, and more names are expected to emerge in the coming days and weeks.