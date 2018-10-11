Toby Alderweireld admits Totteham defender Jan Vertonghen is devastated

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen could be out for a while with a hamstring injury.
The 31-year-old defender picked up a hamstring injury during Spurs’ 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town last month. He has since missed Tottenham’s Champions League clash against Barcelona, and Premier League victory against Cardiff before the international break.
It was initially expected that Vertonghen will return to action in November, but fresh reports from The Mirror suggests that the Belgium star could be out for more than two months.
The injury to Vertonghen, one of the club’s senior players, is a massive blow to Mauricio Pochettino. Toby Alderweireld, club and national teammate of Vertonghen, has revealed that the Belgian is devastated after his injury.
Vertonghen will not only miss out on playing for his country this month, but he is expected to miss Tottenham’s crucial matches as well. Alderweireld admits that his compatriot is gutted about being sidelined.
“He is devastated he can’t play but will try to come back as quickly as possible,” said Alderweireld to Sky Sports. “If you’re injured it’s always mentally hard. He will get through this and become stronger.”
In the absence of Vertonghen, the Spurs boss has partnered Alderweireld alongside Davinson Sanchez at the back, and the duo are likely to partner again when the north London club will take on West Ham United at the London Stadium after the international break.